Arkansas-based taco restaurant to open first Missouri location in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. — Tacos 4 Life, founded and based in Conway, Arkansas, will open its first Missouri restaurant in O'Fallon this fall.

The franchise location, at 2998 Highway K, will be owned and operated by franchisees Matt and Jacy Rose once it opens its doors. Tacos 4 Life was founded with a mission to help end world hunger by donating 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children for every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl or nachos sold. The cost is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child, the restaurant said.

The Rose family plans to continue that mission with the O'Fallon location.

"We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a statement. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."

The Rose family visited a Tacos 4 Life restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas, for the first time in 2017, and fell in love with the food and the mission, officials said. Soon after, they found themselves exploring franchise options with the company. Officials declined to share investment costs or franchise fees.

The O'Fallon location will take up about 3,700 square feet of space and seat 114 people inside. The spot will include a patio that will likely be able to seat 32. Officials are still finalizing the design with an architect.