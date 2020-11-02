ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village's new hotel — Live! by Loews St. Louis — will open Feb. 26, plenty of time before the Cardinals' home opener.

The 216-room hotel includes 19 suites and offers 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a rooftop terrace that puts guests in the heart of Cardinal fandom with a direct feed of the game. Guests won't be able to see too far into the stadium from suites with walkout balconies, but they will get views of the Arch and sweeping views of downtown St. Louis. Views of the Anheuser-Busch brewery can also be seen on clear days.

The hotel design pays homage to Cardinals history, such as with the inclusion of 1930s-era travel trunks in the hotel's Bourbon Room; art of the team's logo showing how its changed throughout the years; and special photos of players and sketches of the old and new Busch Stadiums found throughout the rooms.

Live! by Loews will have a classic American steakhouse restaurant, Bar Bourbon, which will have varietals of bourbon and pre-batch aging barrels, as well as The Bullock, an outdoor terrace and bar.

Geneya Sauro, general manager, said the hotel is taking reservations and still has deals for Opening Day on March 26.

Live! by Loews St. Louis is a joint venture among Loews Hotels & Co., The Cordish Companies and the St. Louis Cardinals, and is part of the $260 million expansion of Ballpark Village. Other components of the expansion include Onelife Fitness, the PwC Pennant Building, and a 297-unit apartment development.

