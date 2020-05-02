A $3.5 million renovation of Clayton's historic Seven Gables Inn has been completed.

Breese, Illinois-based Poettker Construction led the nearly yearlong renovation of the property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work kicked off in January 2019 and finished late last fall.

Poettker Construction, one of the largest general contractors in the St. Louis area, was hired by the hotel's owner, Restoration St. Louis, which acquired the 32-room hotel from Lodging Hospitality Management in 2018 for $1.3 million, according to St. Louis County public records. Restoration St. Louis' sister company, Checkmate Design, was the architecture firm on the project.

“We were truly blessed to have been chosen by Amy and Amrit Gill with Restoration St. Louis to help them deliver on their vision of this historic landmark to better serve their guests and provide them with a memorable and intimate experience," said Poettker Construction President Keith Poettker in a statement. "This project allowed us to showcase our team’s great work and detailed project management skills to complete it on time and in budget."

Poettker officials said the renovation entailed room updates, as well as building a bridge between the second and third floor guest wings and an elevator for greater accessibility. The renovation also included a new restaurant called Seven, which pays homage to dishes from famous restaurants that are now closed.

"The response from our guests and team members on the renovation has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled that our 1926 historic gem has been restored to her former glory," said Restoration St. Louis President Amrit Gill, who co-owns the firm with his wife, CEO Amy Gill.

