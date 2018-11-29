ST. LOUIS — A new look for Ballpark Village continues to come closer to reality.

Nearly a year after the St. Louis Cardinals, along with their development partner Cordish Cos., broke ground on Ballpark Village’s $260 million, 700,000-square-foot second phase, construction on the project continues to progress on schedule.

Included in Ballpark Village’s second phase is a 10-story Class A office building, a 29-story, 297-unit apartment tower called One Cardinal Way, 75,000 square feet of retail space and a Live! by Loews hotel. PARIC Corp. is general contractor on the project.

The Business Journal on Tuesday took a tour of the construction site, getting an inside glimpse of the project.

The different components of the project are slated to open in a staggered timeframe. PARIC Corp. Vice President Paul Giacoletto said the office building is a little less than 50 percent completed while the hotel and apartment building are about one-third and 20 percent completed, respectively.

The 125,000-square-foot office building, anchored by PwC, will open in August 2019, said Cordish Co. Vice President of Development and Managing Director of Multifamily Development Nick Benjamin. The office building is currently expected to have five tenants, Benjamin said.

Read the full story from St. Louis Business Journal and explore the photo gallery featuring an inside look at the progress, click here.

© St. Louis Business Journal