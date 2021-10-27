Longtime Central West End bar closing; new concept planned

ST. LOUIS — Taste, the Central West End bar that's been located in its current location since 2011, has closed, chef Gerard Craft announced Wednesday.
The bar, at 4584 Laclede Ave., had reopened in June after being closed during the pandemic.
Craft, of Niche Food Group, said in a social media post that "like so many others in our industry, the past two years have led to countless pivots, and changes, and while we were hopeful to usher in a new era of Taste when we reopened in June, bouncing back was harder than we anticipated."
He said Niche's Brasserie, the French restaurant located next door, has thrived "and needs room to expand."
