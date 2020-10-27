James Beard-nominated chef to open long-awaited restaurant in The Grove

"Everything about Tempus is designed to bring a sense of what is familiar, crave-able and comforting at a time when the future seems so uncertain"

ST. LOUIS — James Beard Award-nominated chef Ben Grupe will open his long-awaited first restaurant — called Tempus — in The Grove neighborhood Thursday. Grupe first announced plans for the restaurant, located at 4370 Manchester Ave., in April 2019.

Tempus, a Latin word meaning "time," will feature a chef-driven, American menu that puts a spin on familiar dishes, officials said. The dinner menu is designed specifically for at-home experiences. The restaurant will offer outdoor or dining space options at a safe distance in the future.

"Everything about Tempus is designed to bring a sense of what is familiar, crave-able and comforting at a time when the future seems so uncertain," Grupe said in a statement. "High-quality, inventive food and cocktails, coupled with our commitment to genuine hospitality and thoughtful service is what makes Tempus unique. We are thrilled to join the growing community of diverse hospitality establishments in St. Louis and look forward to presenting a new, exciting menu for residents to explore and enjoy."

Grupe, a St. Louis native, built his career from the ground up, starting as a dishwasher. He left St. Louis for the Greenbrier Culinary Apprenticeship Program at The Greenbrier Hotel & Resort in West Virginia in 2009. Grupe returned to St. Louis in 2010 to work at private clubs before joining Ben Poremba's Bengelina Hospitality Group's Elaia restaurant as executive chef in 2016.

He also served as team captain for the U.S. Culinary Olympic Team in 2016. Grupe was named a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef Midwest in 2018.

