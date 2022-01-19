Brazilian steakhouse chain closes Saint Louis Galleria location

The restaurant's Galleria location opened its doors in March 2018.

ST. LOUIS — Texas de Brazil at the Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights appears to have closed its doors.

The restaurant's Galleria location, which opened its doors in March 2018 as the Dallas-based chain's first in Missouri, does not appear on the chain's website and is identified as permanently closed on OpenTable and Yelp. The company did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

When it opened its doors in 2018, the restaurant offered a full bar inside the 6,500-square-foot space that was able to seat 205. For a flat $43, guests at the restaurant had access to endless cuts of meat, including beef, lamb, pork and chicken sausage, which are carved and served table side. Guests also had unlimited access to the salad area, which includes leafy greens, fish stew and lobster bisque. The restaurant also offered a la carte dessert options.

Texas de Brazil declined to share investment costs for the restaurant project when it opened its doors in 2018. Saint Louis Galleria is owned by Brookfield Properties Retail Group. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, boards now cover the exterior windows at the restaurant.