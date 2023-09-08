This St. Louis-area ice cream sandwich shop is closing

The ice cream sandwich shop's first Missouri location in the Delmar Loop closed early this year.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Baked Bear, a local ice cream sandwich shop, has closed, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

Located at 343 N. Main St. in St. Charles, The Baked Bear served a variety of baked-from-scratch cookies that customers could pair with different ice cream flavors to create custom ice cream sandwiches.

“We are incredibly blessed to have experienced this chapter of our lives as small business owners in our community, and while it is bittersweet to close the shop, we are thankful for your business, your support, and your partnership these past five years,” the post by Missy Bange Tillman read.

The Baked Bear’s first Missouri location opened on Delmar Boulevard in The Loop in September 2018. It closed in January of this year, according to a Facebook post.

The St. Charles location opened in February 2021 before closing ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.