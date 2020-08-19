The Eatery food hall closes in downtown St. Louis

It opened in January 2018 after a $2.5 million investment

ST. LOUIS — The Eatery food hall at One Metropolitan Square in downtown St. Louis has closed.

The food hall shuttered at the end of July, a spokeswoman for the building's leasing firm, JLL, said, though One Met Square's website said the food hall closed on Aug. 7.

The Eatery occupied roughly 9,600 square feet of the ground floor of the building, at 211 N. Broadway, and hosted four restaurants including Artista Gourmet and Kimcheese. The other restaurants included Hiro Poke Co. and Dino's Deli.

It opened in January 2018 after a $2.5 million investment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to occupy the Eatery's space on the ground floor as part of its 20-year lease for 163,604 square feet, JLL's spokeswoman said. It's not clear when the USDA will move in.

One Met Square is located in downtown's central business district, which has struggled to support a robust retail and restaurant scene. It also has the highest vacancy rate for office space in the St. Louis region.

The 601W Cos. of New York owns One Met Square and has invested millions of dollars in tenant improvements and amenities, including the Eatery and a 42nd-floor amenities lounge.