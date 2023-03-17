Restaurant to rebrand, expand menu at Schnucks Food Hall to broaden appeal

Starting March 22, The Greek Kitchen will switch to an expanded and altered menu as Hungry Joe’s.

The Greek Kitchen said it will rebrand its Schnucks Food Hall takeout concept, located in the grocer’s Kirkwood store at 10233 Manchester Road, to broaden its appeal.

Starting March 22, The Greek Kitchen will switch to Hungry Joe’s, offering an expanded and altered menu, the company said in a release.

Hungry Joe’s will add pizza and burgers to the restaurant's food hall menu, while still offering its best-selling “Greek favorites” such as gyros, falafel, Greek salad and hummus, it said.

Schnucks introduced its food hall concept, with service counters for local restaurants and a shared dine-in area, at its Kirkwood store in September 2021 when the location received a total store renovation.

The St. Louis-based grocer said it’s “very pleased” with the performance of its food hall concept, so much so that the grocer is expanding the concept to its Crestwood location, which is currently undergoing a full-store remodel.

