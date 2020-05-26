Bar K unveils new renderings of its future home in The Grove

It will feature a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space

ST. LOUIS — Bar K, which has plans to open later this year at 4565 McRee Ave. in The Grove, has unveiled new renderings of its future home.

The dog- and people-friendly restaurant and entertainment concept will feature a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space.

Bar K, a Kansas City-based operator of a dog park, bar/restaurant and event space there, is partnering with St. Louis-based Nestle Purina PetCare on the St. Louis project. Purina is minority investor in Bar K, officials previously said.

The Grove location will feature play structures designed to engage both dogs and humans. Bar K's dog-friendly services are available on a daily-fee basis or through an annual membership. Humans visiting without dogs are admitted at no entry charge.

The entry fee is $10 for the first dog, and $5 for each additional dog in your household. Membership is $225 for the first dog and $25 for each additional dog, according to Bar K's website.

Bar K previously said it would offer a casual menu of affordable food, gourmet coffee, juices and smoothies, locally brewed beers and craft cocktails.

"St. Louis has been on our radar since day one," Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K, previously said in a statement. "There is an incredible pet community here, and we can't wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and pups of St. Louis."

St. Louis-based developer Green Street is the owner and developer of the property where Bar K will be located. The project's cost is estimated at about $15 million, and Green Street Construction is the contractor.

Bar K opened its first location in Kansas City in August 2018, and the 2-acre facility has hosted over 290,000 humans and 200,000 dogs since, officials said.

Click here to see the renderings.