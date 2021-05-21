Historic hotel and venue in Franklin County completes $4.4M expansion

The $4.4 million, 11,000-square-foot addition will open to the public on Memorial Day weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Inns at St. Albans has completed work on a new 12-bedroom luxury guesthouse and meeting lodge at its property in Franklin County. The $4.4 million, 11,000-square-foot addition will open to the public on Memorial Day weekend.

The new lodge features a wraparound veranda and lake views, and it can sleep up to 32 people in its king and queen bedrooms. The rooms also include mini wet bars and private baths. The guesthouse is located within walking distance of the historic attractions at The Inns at St. Albans.

In addition, the new space includes a state-of-the-art meeting room for up to 25 people.

"Our new lodge offers excellent accommodations for a variety of guests and occasions, from individual travelers and weekend staycationers to larger groups like wedding parties, family reunions and corporate clients requiring an entire block of rooms," Schuyler Clark, general manager, said in a statement. "We have nearly doubled the bedrooms available at The Studio Inn, the Old Barn Inn Cottages and The Farm House so more guests can experience our sought-after overnight getaway destination flavor."

Clark said St. Albans will also open a three-bedroom renovated home called Link's Cottage later this summer to "keep pace with our overnight stay popularity with individual travelers, couples or groups."

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.