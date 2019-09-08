KIRKWOOD, Mo. - This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Kirkwood.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63122 ZIP code, which includes Kirkwood. In the first half of 2019, the 63122 ZIP code had 658 home sales, with a median sale price of $318,913. The median days on the market for home was 36, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

Below is a glimpse at some of the priciest homes on the market in Kirkwood. See photos inside the homes here.

2337 Maybrook Lane, $1.1 million: This 3,197-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home, built in 2019, includes a kitchen that has a center island and custom cabinetry. The home has an open floor plan and also includes a terrace. Outside, the home has additional patio space.

29 Lemp Road, $899,000: This ranch-style home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms: two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home spans 3,061 square feet and sits on a 2.25-acre lot. The home’s kitchen includes a center island, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The property includes a three-car garage and covered deck.

1453 Neffwold Lane, $895,000: This 4,230-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms: three full baths and two half baths. The home sits on a 3-acre lot. The home's recently renovated eat-in kitchen has a center island. The home also has a garage with parking for five cars, a sunroom and walk-out basement.