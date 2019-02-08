This week’s on the market takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Richmond Heights.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63117 ZIP code, which includes Richmond Heights. In the first half of 2019, the 63117 ZIP code had 156 home sales, with a median sale price of $171,263. The median days on the market for home was 51, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

Click here to check out photos of the homes listed below.

7948 Park Drive, $1.7 million: This 4,445-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms: two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Its kitchen has granite countertops, a center island and custom cabinetry. The home also has a five-car garage. Outside, the home includes a pool and patio.

The priciest St. Louis neighborhoods in 2019 - St. Louis Business Journal When it comes to St. Louis neighborhoods with the priciest home sales, Ladue continues to lead the pack through the midway point of 2019.

1150 Lay Road, $1.3 million: This five-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home sits on a 1.7-acre lot. The home’s kitchen has a breakfast bar and custom cabinetry. The basement holds a theater and fireplace. Outside, the home has a tennis court and pool.

The most expensive homes in Des Peres - St. Louis Business Journal This week's "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes on the market in Des Peres.

115 Lake Forest Drive, $998,000: This 4,655-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home’s kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar and custom cabinetry. The basement, which is partially finished, has additional living space and a bathroom. The home has a two-car garage.