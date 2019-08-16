WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Webster Groves.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63119 ZIP code, which includes Webster Groves. In the first half of 2019, the 63119 ZIP code had 615 home sales, with a median sale price of $236,375. The median days on the market for home was 33, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

435 Bacon Ave, $1.4 million: This newly built home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms: four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home’s kitchen includes high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and a center island. Downstairs, the home’s walk-out basement includes additional living space, storage space and a bathroom. Outside, the home includes a deck and patio.

329 McDonald Place, $849,900: This 3,594-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms: three full and two half bathrooms. The home’s kitchen features custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a finished basement, sunroom and two-car garage. Outside is a patio.

320 Park Road, $799,000: This 3,208-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms: four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home sits on a 1-acre lot. The home has a partially finished basement, sunroom and detached garage. Outside, the home has a covered porch, deck and pergola.