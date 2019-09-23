WENTZVILLE, Mo. — This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Wentzville.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63385 ZIP code, which includes Wentzville. In the first half of 2019, the 63385 ZIP code had 935 home sales, with a median sale price of $251,250. The median days on the market for homes was 40, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

216 Bless Us Drive E, $1.5 million: Built in 2001, this five-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home spans 6,798 square feet and sits on a 10-acre lot. The kitchen has a center island, butler's pantry and granite countertops. Downstairs, the 1.5-story home’s basement has a bar, bathroom, gym and theater. Outside, the property has a lake, pool and patio.

14 Avondale Meadows Court, $1.3 million: This 6,147-square-foot home has been listed on real estate website Zillow.com for nearly a year. The home, built in 2006, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4-acre lot. The home’s kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center island and custom cabinetry. Outside, the property includes a pool, fireplace and patio space.

261 Bless Us Drive E, $1.2 million: This three-bedroom home spans 6,113 square feet and sits on a 3.4-acre lot. Inside the home, which was built in 2003, are four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. Outside, the home has a pool, deck and covered patio.