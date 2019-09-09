WILDWOOD, Mo. — This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Wildwood.

The home’s featured this week are located in the 63038 and 63005 ZIP codes, which include Wildwood. In the first half of 2019, the two ZIP codes had a combined 435 home sales. The median sale price was $461,875 in the 63038 ZIP code and $555,248 in the 63005 ZIP code.

19203 Brookhollow Drive, $2.8 million: Built in 2005, this 11,470-square-foot home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms: six full baths and three half-baths. The home sits on a 5.5-acre lot. The kitchen includes a center island, butler’s pantry and custom cabinetry. The basement has a bar, theater room and wine cellar.

317 Wardenburg Farms Drive, $2.8 million: This 7,900-square-foot home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms: six full bathrooms and one half-bath. The home sits on a 3-acre lot. The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, marble countertops and custom cabinetry. Downstairs, the basement includes a bar, theater, recreation space, bedroom and bathroom. The home has a six-car garage.

1227 Shepard Oaks Court, $1.9 million: This 1.5-story home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms: six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The 6,675-square-foot home sits on a 2-acre lot. The kitchen has high-end appliances, granite countertops and a center island. Downstairs, the home has a theater room, additional living space and a bar.

