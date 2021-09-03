St. Louis-based The Normal Brand clothing line looks to Nashville for second retail store

"Nashville offered everything we were looking for when seeking the right landing spot for The Normal Brand’s second brand store"

ST. LOUIS — The Normal Brand, the St. Louis-based clothing line run by three brothers, is planning to open its second brick-and-mortar store this month.

The lifestyle brand, which sells men's and women's apparel and accessories, signed a 12-month lease at Fifth + Broadway, a new mixed-use development in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The space is owned by Brookfield Properties.

Founder Jimmy Sansone launched the brand in 2015 with two hats and four shirts. Its hundreds of items now are sold through some 500 retail stores nationwide, as well as through its website to all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. Jimmy Sansone and his brothers, Lan and Conrad, run the company.

“Nashville offered everything we were looking for when seeking the right landing spot for The Normal Brand’s second brand store,” Conrad Sansone said in a release. “Our stores are experiential, driven toward our customers having a good time, being greeted with a warm smile, a cold beverage and some unexpected surprises. Fifth + Broadway was the perfect place for that, and will allow for us to build authentic connections with locals and visitors alike, and further familiarity with our style and brand.”

TNB opened its first retail location in fall 2019 in Clayton at 8809 Ladue Road, where the rustic decor included family photos and antiques. The brothers' mother, Kathryn Sansone, leads store design for TNB.

The brand plans to add more retail locations in the future, Conrad Sansone told the Business Journal in an email.

He said the design of the new store will be similar to its St. Louis location, "but with a Nashville flair." The Nashville store, at 764 square feet, has a similar sales floor but is much smaller overall than the 2,200 square feet at TNB's St. Louis location, which has more back room space, he said.

"With every city we open in we will provide a tribute to the city in our design," he said. "The atmosphere will be similar. We are excited to bring the concept that started in STL to Nashville."