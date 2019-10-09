CLAYTON, Mo. — The Normal Brand has opened up its first pop-up store in Clayton.

The location, at 8809 Ladue Road next to Splash at the Colonial Marketplace, will be open through the holiday season with events planned throughout the year. Ten employees have been hired, with plans to hire more.

The Normal Brand apparel is available in more than 400 retailers, including Discovery Land Destination Communities and spas like Four Seasons, Kohler Water Spa, The Edgewater and others. But the Clayton location is the first time the lifestyle apparel company will have its own storefront, which the founders say will serve as an extension of their brand.

“Over the years, we've grown our wholesale business significantly, and we've seen that the retailers who merchandise the full collection together and tell our story perform best, which gave us the confidence to do our own store,” said founder Jimmy Sansone, who runs the company with his brothers, Lan and Conrad.

To read the rest of this story from our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal, click here.

