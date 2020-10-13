The Sound Room adds construction division as smart home technology booms

With the new division, the Chesterfield-based company will install home theaters, media rooms, smarthome technology, and outdoor technology

ST. LOUIS — Home entertainment provider The Sound Room is launching a construction division to capitalize on the growing presence of technology in the residential market.

The expansion comes as the smarthome technology industry had a 31% compound annual growth from 2015 to 2017, from 17 million homes to 29 million home during that time period, according to McKinsey research.

The Sound Room will focus the division on the residential market for now and offer a warranty to homebuyers that provides tech support for Wi-Fi outages and other home tech issues.

Tony Pratte, director of builder relations, will oversee this division, which will have six employees.

“Whoever thought they would have to worry about Wi-Fi coverage for their refrigerator? But the capabilities for an entirely connected home are here and expanding, so we help clients stay ahead of it," Pratte said.

The Sound Room was started in 1983 by founder and CEO David Young.