ST. LOUIS - When it comes to St. Louis neighborhoods with the priciest home sales, Ladue leads the pack through the midway point of 2019.
63124, a St. Louis County ZIP code that mostly includes Ladue, through the first two quarters of the year had a median sale price of $768,750, according to data provided by national real estate brokerage Redfin. The ZIP code so far this year has 189 home sales, with the median days on the market totaling 63 days.
Overall, four local ZIP codes in the first half of the year had a median sale price that topped $500,000.
“The upper end market has improved, but it is still the newer, more efficient properties selling a lot more than the older, more complicated properties ” said Stafford Manion, president of Gladys Manion Real Estate.
Using the data provided by Redfin, the Business Journal ranked the 25 local ZIP codes with the highest median home sale price so far this year. The list includes ZIP codes located in the city of St. Louis, Metro East, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Franklin County.
