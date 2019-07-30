ST. LOUIS - When it comes to St. Louis neighborhoods with the priciest home sales, Ladue leads the pack through the midway point of 2019.

63124, a St. Louis County ZIP code that mostly includes Ladue, through the first two quarters of the year had a median sale price of $768,750, according to data provided by national real estate brokerage Redfin. The ZIP code so far this year has 189 home sales, with the median days on the market totaling 63 days.

St. Louis neighborhoods with the most home sales - St. Louis Business Journal For the past four years, St. Peters has led the way in local home sales. Midway through 2019, the St. Charles County municipality continues to lead the pack.

Overall, four local ZIP codes in the first half of the year had a median sale price that topped $500,000.

“The upper end market has improved, but it is still the newer, more efficient properties selling a lot more than the older, more complicated properties ” said Stafford Manion, president of Gladys Manion Real Estate.

The most expensive homes in Chesterfield - St. Louis Business Journal This week's "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Chesterfield.

Using the data provided by Redfin, the Business Journal ranked the 25 local ZIP codes with the highest median home sale price so far this year. The list includes ZIP codes located in the city of St. Louis, Metro East, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Franklin County.

The Business Journal recently ranked the St. Louis neighborhoods with the most home sales in the first half of 2019, and an upcoming story will examine which areas had homes sell the fastest.