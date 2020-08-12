The St. Louis retail sectors hit hardest as COVID shifted consumer spending

In St. Louis, consumers are spending more on services like landscaping and dry cleaning, and especially on pet care services

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 has dramatically changed how and where consumers spend in some obvious ways. Theater and sporting venue closures means we're spending less on arts and entertainment. Most of us are staying put, which means we're not booking hotel stays.

But here in St. Louis, consumers are actually spending more on services like landscaping and dry cleaning, and especially on pet care services.

That's according to data from Womply, a San Francisco-based small-business software firm that tracks credit and debit card transactions.

The company has been recording the shifts in local business nationwide through an online dashboard it updates daily.

