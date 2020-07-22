x
The Wine & Cheese Place looks to St. Louis city for new location

The retailer has applied for a liquor license at 3506 Hampton Ave. in the North Hampton neighborhood in south St. Louis
After The Wine & Cheese Place came under new ownership last year, the Clayton location was expanded to include this whiskey tasting bar and event space.

ST. LOUIS — The Wine & Cheese Place is eyeing St. Louis city as a possible location for a new shop.

The retailer has applied for a liquor license at 3506 Hampton Ave. in the North Hampton neighborhood in south St. Louis, according to public filings. Owner Vijay Shroff said he's currently gathering signatures from neighbors for the license and that it's too early in the process to comment on a possible expansion. He declined to comment further.

Botonis Properties Inc. owns the North Hampton property, which is marketed by Manor Real Estate. It is located one block south of Tilles Park.

Shroff acquired The Wine & Cheese Place and its four locations last year after the death of founder Amos Kedmey. Shroff invested around $50,000 in upgrades at the existing shops in Clayton, Rock Hill, Ballwin and Creve Coeur.

The retailer sells wine, spirits, craft beer and gourmet food.

