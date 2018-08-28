ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Two hundred workers with Decorators & Displaymen Local 39 often made $45,000 to $65,000 a year setting up exhibit displays for downtown conventions.

Not anymore.

“They may make $30,000 to $40,000 this year and only work 1,200 hours — if they’re lucky,” said Business Manager Frank Condellire. “The bigger, national and professional shows we’ve become accustomed to are starting to slip.”

Unions, hotels and restaurants are feeling the effects of a shrinking local convention industry. Officials with Explore St. Louis, which is also known as the Convention & Visitors Commission and oversees the tourism industry here, in late 2015 warned that a failure to renovate America’s Center, the main convention facility, would lead to reduced business. Competitors across the Midwest and beyond have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into upgrades. The downtown facility last saw substantial work around 2012, when a new roof and other upgrades cost $48 million.

