ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — There's plenty of room to thrive in the shadow of Anheuser-Busch.

St. Louis is home to more than 40 breweries and counting. Twelve of the 25 establishments on this year's Largest Breweries List were founded in the past five years. While a few local breweries have recently folded — Kirkwood Station Brewing Co. closed in February and Kräftig Brewery shut down in July — there's no shortage of beer. At least three new area breweries opened in 2018 and are still operating.

Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. continue to dominate the local craft beer scene. Together, those three breweries produced nearly 80,000 barrels of beer in 2018.

