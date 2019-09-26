ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — There's plenty of room to thrive in the shadow of Anheuser-Busch.
St. Louis is home to more than 40 breweries and counting. Twelve of the 25 establishments on this year's Largest Breweries List were founded in the past five years. While a few local breweries have recently folded — Kirkwood Station Brewing Co. closed in February and Kräftig Brewery shut down in July — there's no shortage of beer. At least three new area breweries opened in 2018 and are still operating.
Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. continue to dominate the local craft beer scene. Together, those three breweries produced nearly 80,000 barrels of beer in 2018.
Click here to see the full list on the St. Louis Business Journal.
More local news:
RELATED: There’s a ‘Provel ice pop’ and we’re not kidding
RELATED: O’Fallon leaders to consider lease for new CarShield Field tenant