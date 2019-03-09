ST. LOUIS — OpenTable has again unveiled a list of St. Louis' best overall restaurants, which features several changes from the previous ranking, released in August 2018.

A newcomer to the list is Al's Restaurant in downtown St. Louis — a restaurant that has been a staple in fine dining since 1925. Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria also appears on this year's list.

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar, which was opened by Paul and Wendy Hamilton last summer and was a newcomer to the list last year, has fallen off the 2019 ranking.

OpenTable analyzes 400,000 new diner reviews every month in order to find the best restaurants around the world.

