BALLWIN, Mo. — This week’s on the market takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Ballwin.

283 Meadowbrook Country Club Estates, $887,000: This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2006. It has a total of 4,200 square feet of living space. The home has three gas fireplaces, a three-car garage, breakfast room and deck. The home overlooks a lake, and has been listed on real estate website Zillow.com for more than 300 days.

549 Claymont Place Drive, $675,000: This two-story home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It has a two-story foyer, private study, finished basement and a three-car garage. The basement has a bathroom, bonus room, game room, recreation space, wet bar and office.

15945 Fox Trotter Court, $674,999: This ranch home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is located in the Arbors at Kiefer Creek. Built in 1986, the 4,235-square foot home has three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home sits on a 1.3-acre lot. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. It also has a three-car garage.

For a photo gallery, check out the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

