ST. LOUIS — Universities in the St. Louis region take up at least four spots in the top 150 best business programs ranking from U.S. News & World Report. A St. Louis university is near the top of the nationwide list, at No. 12, moving up two spots from last year.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the undergraduate business school rankings are based on the judgments of deans and senior faculty members at peer institutions.

Two people at each of the 504 undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business rated the quality of all programs with which they were familiar.

U.S. News also asked the respondents to nominate the best programs in 12 business specialty areas such as accounting, marketing and finance. Programs that received the most mentions are listed on the magazine's website by total mentions.

