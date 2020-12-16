St. Louis consultant predicts these types of franchises will be big post-pandemic

"Certain business types will be well positioned, others won't be"

ST. LOUIS — In the post-COVID world, a St. Louis franchising consultant foresees a handful of businesses that will be big beneficiaries.

"This isn't too early to begin thinking about what to do post-pandemic. A lot of people have been let go, or have had a lot of time to think about their future," said Ben Terrill, St. Louis market president of FranNet, which matches entrepreneurs with franchise businesses. "Certain business types will be well positioned, others won't be."

Those that will be well positioned, Terrill said, include:

Remote or e-teaching

That includes things such as tutoring services that parents hire to teach their kids. As students were forced out of the classroom during the pandemic, they began falling behind, according to several studies. A McKinsey & Co. report found that students on average started this school year about three months behind. School districts nationwide have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times.

Home improvement

This segment "is huge right now," Terrill said, as those who work remotely decide to fix up their homes, which they have gotten a very long look at. "Some of these businesses are recession resistant," Terrill said. "If your basement floods, it doesn't matter what's going on in the economy, You're going to get it fixed."

Cleaning services for homes and offices

This market segment, which includes "green" cleaning, is expected to remain strong, as people have and will continue to focus on sanitary environments.

