ST. LOUIS — Stephen Davis, a Carmody MacDonald real estate attorney who represents more than 180 homeowner and condo associations in the St. Louis area, offered three pieces of advice during this period of stay-at-home restrictions:

• Board meetings: Missouri law permits the board of directors to meet electronically, as long as "all directors participating may simultaneously hear each other during the meeting," An electronic appearance counts toward a quorum.

• Member meetings: Unlike board meetings, electronic meetings of the members are not official meetings. Members are welcome to meet electronically, but such a meeting is not an official act of the association. However, official action could take place through written ballot. "The Missouri statute is specific about ballots, so be careful," Davis said.

• Emergency powers: Missouri statute provides emergency provisions that provide a workaround for the quorum requirement "if a quorum of the corporation's directors cannot readily be assembled because of some catastrophic event."

"Missouri statutes and Missouri courts do not specifically provide guidance as to the definition of a 'catastrophic event,'" Davis said. "However, it seems likely that a court would consider the global COVID-19 health crisis a catastrophic event."

As for his specialty, he told the Business Journal: "I like helping to build communities around town. What we do is help communities function better. It's democracy in your neighborhood."

Davis earned bachelor's degrees from Jewish Theological Seminary and Columbia University in 2006 and a law degree at Washington University in 2011.

