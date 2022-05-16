Tivoli Theatre officially has new owner, but remains closed

One Family Church, which also has a location in the Shaw neighborhood, has been renting the 1920s-era theater and holding services there for the past 10 years.

ST. LOUIS — A church has officially purchased the iconic Tivoli Theatre and part of the attached Tivoli Building in the Delmar Loop, but the historic movie theater remains closed.

Owner Joe Edwards sold the first and second floors of the historic Tivoli Building at 6358 Delmar Blvd. in University City to One Family Church for $4.44 million in a December transaction that was recently recorded by county officials.

Separate from the sale to One Family Church, Edwards confirmed to the Business Journal that he also sold the third and fourth floors of the Tivoli Building last year to Integrity Web Consulting, a long-term tenant of the building, for an undisclosed price.

When Edwards initially agreed last year to sell the historic theater, the church said it would continue to operate the Tivoli Theatre, with plans to reopen in the fall to show movies again.

But the theater remains closed. Until the pandemic hit, it had been leased and operated by Landmark Theatres, a national chain known for showing independent and art-house films.

One Family lead pastor Brent Roam said this week that the church is still working on its strategy for programming and will share more about its plans at a future date.

