Tom's Bar in Central West End closes after medical marijuana firm buys property

ST. LOUIS — Tom's Bar & Grill in the Central West End has closed following the sale of the property to a medical marijuana firm.

Holistic Missouri has acquired the space, at 20 S. Euclid Ave., from Wessel Holding Co. Inc. in a deal that closed Sept. 15. A sales price was not disclosed, but similar properties elsewhere in St. Louis city have sold for between $175,000 to $250,000, according to real estate data firm Reonomy.

Holistic Missouri plans to transform the space into a medical marijuana dispensary, state records show. The company could not be reached for comment. Location CRE's Mike Pettit represented Holistic Missouri in the deal. Pettit declined to comment.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in November 2018. The state of Missouri has authorized 192 dispensaries to open, including nearly 70 in the St. Louis area.

Tom's Bar had been open since 1976. The bar and property owner, Dave Wessel, said he had been approached many times over the years to sell but said the timing of COVID-19 and Holistic Missouri's offer price compelled him to sell now. Link Auction House will be auctioning items from the bar and restaurant, he said.

"So many students have passed through. Some come back and visit just to see the place," said Wessel, 69, adding that his cardiologist and other doctors also frequented his bar.

