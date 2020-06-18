Tower Tee owners tap general contractor as facility's revamp inches closer to construction

It will include a new 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, driving range, 9-hole golf course, 15,000-square foot short-game practice area and covered practice tee boxes

ST. LOUIS — The new owners of Tower Tee golf complex in south St. Louis County have tapped Tarlton Corp. as general contractor for the facility’s renovation, the St. Louis-based construction firm said Wednesday.

Construction at the 27-acre sports facility is expected to begin in July, with owners Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia eyeing Tower Tee’s reopening in early 2021. Site work has started at the property, Shamia said.

“The grading process is well underway and grassing of the driving range and short game area will take place soon,” he said. “Special care was taken to create a facility that will appeal to the most accomplished golfer and novice alike. The greens will begin to take shape soon, with the goal of growing grass late summer on the course.”

Tarlton’s team for the Tower Tee project includes Andy Kovarik, project executive; Bridget Fischer, project manager; Greg Sweeso, project manager – preconstruction; and Emily LeGrand, cost engineer.

The revamped Tower Tee is slated to include a new 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, driving range, 9-hole golf course, 15,000-square foot short-game practice area, covered practice tee boxes and miniature golf. In addition to the golf components, the renovation will include two outdoor pavilions, a playground, batting cages, foot golf and bocce courts.

FGM Architects is serving as the project’s architect. Art Schaupeter is designer of the golf course, which is slated to include greens that mimic famous golf courses worldwide. A specific cost for Tower Tee’s redevelopment has not been disclosed, but the facility’s owners have described it as a “multimillion” dollar project.

