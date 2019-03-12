ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new owners of the Tower Tee golf complex in south county have teed up the first look at their renovation plans for the facility, saying they are working toward receiving final approval for the project.

Tower Tee’s owners, Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia, told the St. Louis Business Journal they’ve submitted a site development plan to St. Louis County for the redevelopment project and expect the final building permitting process to begin before year’s end. The renovated complex is slated to open in fall 2020.

Walkenbach and Shamia this spring purchased the former Tower Tee site from a McBride Homes joint venture, which had plans to build a new subdivision on the property. The homebuilder’s redevelopment plans had received pushback from some nearby residents, who started a “Save Tower Tee” movement. Tower Tee, which had been in operation for more than a half century, closed in July 2018.

New details and renderings shared by Tower Tee’s current owners show plans to incorporate long-standing features of the former facility as well as new components. The project will include a two-tiered driving range, a nine-hole golf course, short game practice facility, batting cages and miniature golf.

“The new facility will meet the needs of the most enthusiastic golfer but remain approachable for all levels. Opportunities will be there for most everyone to enjoy the space,” Shamia said.

A new 4,000-square-foot clubhouse will offer indoor training, a golf shop and dining. Two patios will flank the clubhouse, with one of those patios being located near a playground and bocce ball courts.

In addition to golf, the nine-hole course will also be outfitted for footgolf, which is a mixture of golf and soccer.

Read the full story and see more renderings on the St. Louis Business Journal's website here.

