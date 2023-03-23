High-end townhouse apartments planned in Fenton

The 19 two-story leased townhouses would be built on a 1.3-acre property at 1719 and 1725 Smizer Station Road in unincorporated Fenton.

FENTON, Mo. — A developer is looking to build high-end townhouse apartments in Fenton.

The 19 two-story leased townhouses would be built on a 1.3-acre property at 1719 and 1725 Smizer Station Road in unincorporated Fenton, in a plan from Fenton real estate broker Azur Meskovic. The property has not previously been developed.

The development would be aimed at professionals with household incomes of around $100,000 a year, including doctors and travel nurses stationed at the nearby SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, Meskovic said at a St. Louis County Planning Commission hearing last month.

The two- and three-bedroom units, measuring an average of 1,500 square feet, are to feature high-end offices to target work-from-home professionals, he said. The projected rent, $2,250 to $2,500 a month, is comparable with the mortgage on a $400,000 house, Meskovic noted at the hearing. Eight of the units will have garages.