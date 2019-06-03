UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — During its first three months in operation, the Delmar Loop Trolley's ridership has been "certainly lower than we'd hoped for," the streetcar's executive director said Monday.

Kevin Barbeau, of the Loop Trolley Co., declined to provide specific ridership or fare revenue figures, but a government watchdog and frequent trolley critic, Tom Sullivan, said, "It's not unusual to see it going down Delmar with no one on it."

Citing figures from Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Mokhtee Ahmad, Sullivan, a University City resident, said the trolley counted 727 passengers for the 16 days it operated in January and 431 passengers for 12 days in February, as of Feb. 25. No figures were given for December. Ahmad did not respond to Business Journal requests for the information. The trolley has experienced periodic shutdowns and delays.

Barbeau attributed much of the slow business to the system's winter launch and a shortened, four-day-a-week schedule. He said the trolley would look to move to seven-day service by "late spring," as it integrates its third vehicle. That, he said, will boost ridership "significantly."

The nonprofit will also plan historic programming for families and participate in "Get Looped," an event that promotes special offers at many Delmar Loop shops and restaurants. The trolley, which runs from the University City Library to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, also recently launched a mobile ticketing app. Fares are $2 for two hours or $5 for an all-day pass.

"We want to prove the system's viability and the value of it," Barbeau said. "In the spring and summer months, we think the regional public and visiting public will be eager to ride and see what it's all about."

The Business Journal in December reported that the trolley company's deficit ballooned in 2017, and that it had insufficient reserve funds, as the long-delayed project struggled to launch.

