Retailer liquidating 2 St. Louis-area stores in bankruptcy reorganization

In-store merchandise is being discounted up to 30% off original prices

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday Morning Corp., the off-price retailer that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, is liquidating two of its St. Louis-area stores in a first phase of closings.

Liquidation sales have begun at Tuesday Morning stores at 233 Watson Plaza in Crestwood and at 17353 Edison Ave. in Chesterfield. The retailer has six other St. Louis-area stores, in Ellisville, Creve Coeur, Olivette, South County, Rock Hill and O'Fallon, Missouri.

The closures are part of a first wave of about 130 store closings Tuesday Morning said it would undertake as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. The company has said it plans to identify another 100 stores for closure in the near future. Tuesday Morning had about 687 retail locations at the time of its Chapter 11 filing.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning said in its bankruptcy filing that Aug. 7 would be the final day for store closing sales, but an individual store could close earlier or go past that date.

Employees at the Crestwood and Chesterfield stores said liquidation sales began there June 8 and will continue for six to eight weeks until inventory is depleted.

Great American Group LLC is conducting the store closing sales. In-store merchandise is being discounted up to 30% off original prices.

Tuesday Morning had temporarily closed all of its stores this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of May, it had re-opened over 80% of its existing store footprint with 7,300 associates returning to work.