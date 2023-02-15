Tuesday Morning reveals 2 planned store closures in St. Louis area

The retailer has revealed plans to close more than half its store across the U.S. – including half its St. Louis-area locations.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday Morning Corp. has revealed plans to close more than half its stores across the country – including half its St. Louis-area locations – as the Dallas-based off-price retailer seeks financial and operational reorganization as a means to shore up outstanding liabilities, obtain capital and evolve into a nimbler retailer.

Tuesday Morning announced Tuesday morning that the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

As part of the restructuring process, the company spelled out intentions to close stores in low-traffic regions as it looks to optimize its footprint and focus on core and heritage markets.

The retailer is closing four stores total in Missouri and five in Illinois. The two St. Louis-area stores slated to close are:

Creve Coeur Plaza, 780 N. New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, 63141.

Olivette Shopping Center, 9656 Olive Blvd., Olivette, 63132.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.