Restaurant to move into Central West End space vacated by Bar Louie

ST. LOUIS — Twisted Ranch, the restaurant that incorporates ranch seasoning and flavors, next month is closing its location in Soulard and moving to the Central West End, where it hopes to open sometime in February, co-owner Jim Hayden said.

The restaurant will move into 14 Maryland Plaza, the former home of Bar Louie, which shuttered in 2020, shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roughly 7,000-square-foot space is double the size of Twisted Ranch’s current location at 1731 S. Seventh St. in Soulard, which the restaurant had outgrown, Hayden said. Most of the additional square footage will be used to expand the restaurant’s kitchen, although some dining space will be added as well, he said.

The new location will require mostly aesthetic updates, including fresh paint, a deep cleaning and various upgrades, Hayden said.

Hayden estimated the cost of getting the space ready for operations at $100,000, which will be financed by the restaurant.

Hayden declined to share the price of the lease but confirmed it’s more expensive than the restaurant's current lease given the location and larger space. Marketing materials for the property have advertised space for between $32 and $40 per square foot.

The Central West End location at 14 Maryland Plaza is owned by Jewel of the Plaza LLC, an entity affiliated with developer Pete Rothschild, according to city real estate records.

The lease at the Soulard space terminates at the end of January, Hayden said. Twisted Ranch will close "as close to the end of the month as possible," and the official closing date will be announced soon, he continued.

The Soulard location at 1731 S. Seventh St. is owned by Timothy Baddock, records show. Baddock previously owned Soulard's, a Creole-inspired restuarant out of the space, before buying Lewis & Clark's, a restaurant located on Main Street in St. Charles, St. Louis Magazine previously reported.

Hayden said he expects there to be a bit of downtime before opening the new location, hopefully in February.

The restaurant in October hit a snag in obtaining its occupancy permit from the city, but things are now in motion, Hayden said.

