ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two new tenants recently opened at Streets of St. Charles, both located in the development's most recently completed building, at 1450 Beale St.

YogaSix, a boutique yoga studio, added its fourth St. Louis-area location with its opening this month at the three-story, 60,000-square-foot mixed use building at the corner of Beale and Lombard streets. The studio offers heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot-camp style fitness classes and meditation. Irvine, California-based YogaSix is part of Xponential Fitness, which operates several other fitness brands.

The Staenberg Group in talks to buy Chesterfield Mall - St. Louis Business Journal The Staenberg Group is in talks to buy the Chesterfield Mall, the Business Journal has learned. TSG - which owns the Sears building at the mall - and the mall's owner, Georgia-based Hull Property Group, are close to an agreement but no contract has been signed yet, sources told the Business Journal.

YogaSix offers classes at the Streets of St. Charles every day, beginning as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m. Instructors from the studio lead the development's summer Yoga on Beale monthly event, held the second Saturday of the month, May through September.

Narwhal's Crafted owners to open Loaded - St. Louis Business Journal Narwhal's Crafted owners, Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten, are crafting a new restaurant concept called Loaded. Loaded is a "nacho-centered concept that uses different varieties of house-made chips as a vehicle to convey a whole variety of chef-inspired fare," Holzhueter said in a statement.

Narwhal's Crafted, which serves a variety of frozen cocktails, opened its second St. Louis-area location at Streets of St. Charles. Narwhal's offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, in addition to beer, wine and cocktails. The location has an outdoor patio, and food can be brought in from other Streets of St. Charles dining options.

“YogaSix and Narwhal’s are such welcome additions for those who live, work and visit the Streets of St. Charles,” Patty Kueneke, senior leasing representative for Cullinan Properties, developer of Streets of St. Charles, said in a statement.“YogaSix, along with Orangetheory Fitness, provide great options for St. Charles residents to stay fit. And Narwhal’s is a truly unique and fun option for cocktails at Streets of St. Charles!”

Other stories

RELATED: Two of St. Louis' top chefs collaborate on crossover menu

RELATED: St. Louis-area wineries produced less wine in 2018

RELATED: Vegan, gluten-free bakery to open in Southampton neighborhood

RELATED: Narwhal's owners to launch new restaurant concept