ST. LOUIS - President Donald Trump included two St. Louis-area CEOs among those named Tuesday to a new task force advising the White House on reviving a U.S. economy reeling from shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Impicciche, president and CEO of St. Louis-based health care giant Ascension, and David Farr, chairman and CEO of Ferguson-based manufacturing conglomerate Emerson Electric, were among over 200 leaders named to the new Great American Economic Revival industry Groups.



Ascension is a nonprofit, Catholic health system with facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia and fiscal 2019 operating revenue of $25.3 billion. Emerson reported fiscal 2019 net earnings of $2.3 billion on net sales of $18.4 billion.

The new economic revival advisory group is separate from the president's coronavirus task force that's dealing primarily with health care issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here.

Related Stories

RELATED: Getting 'Payment Status Not Available' from the new IRS stimulus check tracker? You're not alone

RELATED: Updated Maps And Charts: Keeping track of St. Louis-area coronavirus cases

RELATED: Missouri employment decreased by more than 20,000 jobs in March

RELATED: COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis temporarily closing after employee tests positive for the virus

RELATED: Support businesses and charities with the virtual Gateway Resilience Run and Ride

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus in the St. Louis area