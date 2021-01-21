New cafe opens in downtown St. Louis

The cafe, which serves soups, salads, sandwiches and smoothies, will be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch

ST. LOUIS — Ukraft Cafe and Catering has opened at the Peabody Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

The cafe, which serves soups, salads, sandwiches and smoothies, will be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch. It offers pickup and delivery, serving the downtown area, Central West End and Soulard neighborhoods. The 2,000-square-foot café sits at the corner of Eighth and Chestnut on the edge of Citygarden and Kiener Plaza. The space's former occupant, Six North Cafe, closed in April 2020.

“We are excited to bring a healthier fast casual concept for the area's downtown workers, residents and hospital workers,” co-owners and brothers Matt and Mike Ratz said in a release.

The downtown location marks Ukraft's second brick-and-mortar location. It opened a cafe at 8182 Maryland Ave. in the Regions Centre building in downtown Clayton in 2019. Ukraft first started out as a food truck in 2018.

Ukraft is one of several new tenants at Peabody Plaza, which was acquired in 2020 by New York-based real estate investment management company Briar Meads Capital.