$11M redevelopment could turn UMSL's former convent into senior housing

The plan would create 53 studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 500 to 900 square feet. The building would focus on senior housing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is proposing to turn the former Incarnate Word Convent in north St. Louis County into senior housing.

St. Louis-based ND Consulting says its $11 million plan would create 53 studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 500 to 900 square feet, a project it says will preserve the property's historic character and help buoy the Bel-Nor neighborhood.

In a project summary to the city of Bel-Nor, ND Consulting said the property will need "substantial rehabilitation with new windows, flooring, unit layouts, HVAC system, doors, sprinklers, roofing, electric, plumbing, elevators, etc.," adding that while the design will retain the property's character it will "essentially" be a new building when finished.

ND Consulting's plan hinges on federal and state financing from low-income housing tax credits overseen by the state of Missouri, which is expected to award that funding in December. Once ND Consulting receives those credits it will "go firm" on a contract to buy the property from the University of Missouri - St. Louis.

ND Consulting also said it needs Bel-Nor City Council to issue a resolution in support of its project and approvals from the zoning commission before it can begin work. Construction could start in fall 2021 and be operational by 2022, said ND Consulting's Kenneth Nuernberger, who presented his firm's plan during a Bel-Nor town hall meeting on Wednesday.

UMSL acquired the property in 1993 and housed its honors college students and administrative offices when it was known as Normadie Hall. The property has been vacant for a decade.