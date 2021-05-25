UMSL plans for in-person classes, events this fall

The university will not require fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face masks or maintain social distancing

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri — St. Louis will amend its policies on masks and social distancing for the return of in-person activities on its campus this fall.

The university will not require fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face masks or maintain social distancing when they return to campus this fall, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are absolutely looking forward to returning to campus engaging face to face with our students and providing the support needed," UMSL Dean of Students D'Andre Braddix said in a statement. "The virtual options for us to engage allowed us to meet the core educational needs of our students over the past year, but we value that face-to-face interaction — seeing our students, seeing the life and activity on campus, having that ability to engage with your faculty member as you're leaving a class or strike up a conversation with the student sitting next to you. Those opportunities for engagement and connection take place in person much more organically than online."

UMSL will continue to offer some online and hybrid courses, but has plans to fully staff its in-person support services and hold events this fall. In addition, the university will reopen communal spaces across campus, including the Millennium Student Center and the J.C. Penney Conference Center.

The university also will no longer restrict visitors to those students living in Oak Hall, and residents will again have access to in-person dining, common lounges and the swimming pool. In addition, the amount of equipment available for use in the Recreation and Wellness Center will be increased.