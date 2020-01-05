UMSL selects familiar face as new provost

"We have seen her passion and drive to foster an inclusive learning environment where students and faculty members of every background can grow and thrive"

ST. LOUIS — University of Missouri - St. Louis Chancellor Kristin Sobolik has selected Marie Mora as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Mora joined the university in 2019 as associate provost for academic affairs. In addition, she launched the Women's Faculty Network and an Associate-to-Full initiative to help associate professors take the next steps in their careers, officials said.

"We have seen her passion and drive to foster an inclusive learning environment where students and faculty members of every background, particularly women and traditionally underrepresented minorities, can grow and thrive," Sobolik said in a statement. "Her vision is well aligned with the university's fundamental purpose to educate and graduate diverse students as they seek different and better lives."

Mora previously served as the associate vice provost for faculty diversity at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She also was a tenured faculty member in the department of economics and finance at the University of Texas - Pan American and the department of economics and international business at New Mexico State University.

