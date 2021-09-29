Unemployment rate in St. Louis metro area remains at 3.8%

In February, 2020, the month before the coronavirus pandemic began to sharply damage the U.S. economy, the unemployment rate in the metro area was 3.3%

ST. LOUIS — The unemployment rate in the St. Louis metropolitan area was 3.8% in August, unchanged from the previous month, according to seasonally-adjusted figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The operative word is growth in the region, albeit it looks like it has slowed a bit,” said William Rodgers, a vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

In February, 2020, the month before the coronavirus pandemic began to sharply damage the U.S. economy, the unemployment rate in the metro area was 3.3%. The jobless rate hit 13.4% in April 2020.

Rodgers said the ratio of employment to metro area residents remains 2 percentage points lower than the 62% shortly before the beginning of the pandemic. He cited likely factors as the continued need for parents to provide child care given the recent spread of the Delta variant, retirements of those age 55 and over, and ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

“I think stagnation is too strong a word. We seem to have hit a bit of a plateau,” he said.

The labor force in the metro area remains about 44,000 lower than the month before the pandemic began, said Lowell Ricketts, a data scientist with the St. Louis Fed. The labor force is defined as those who are employed and those seeking a job.