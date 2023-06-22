Local union approves contract offer from Schnucks, avoids strike

Schnuck Markets operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

ST. LOUIS — United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 88 — which represents approximately 1,300 Schnuck Market Inc. workers across 68 stores in Missouri and Illinois — and the St. Louis-based grocer agreed to a new, three-year contract with 87% approval, Winsight Grocery Business first reported Tuesday.

Terms of the deal, which runs through March 26, 2026, weren’t disclosed, but union President Dan Telle on Tuesday told the trade publication that the company and the union were able to resolve major issues, such as pay increases and a company contribution to the employee health-and-welfare fund.