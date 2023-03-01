Dierbergs to anchor University City's new retail corridor by Costco

A series of restaurants are also lined up for the project, including Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, First Watch and St. Louis Bread Co.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — St. Louis-based grocery store chain Dierbergs Markets will serve as the second anchor tenant for the $211 million Market at Olive redevelopment in University City, and incentives for the project could follow.

Dierbergs was named the anchor tenant for the retail center in a unanimous vote from the city council Monday. The development owner has entered into an agreement with Dierbergs to buy at least seven acres on the south side of Olive Boulevard, according to city filings.

The only development built so far at the 50-acre site is the new Costco that opened in October. A series of restaurants and retail are lined up for the project, including Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, First Watch and St. Louis Bread Co.

The shopping center, lining both sides of Olive at its intersection with Interstate 170, is designed to turn the western edge of University City into a commercial corridor.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.