UMSL awarded $5.1 million grant to improve literacy in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri - St. Louis has been awarded a $5.1 million grant that will go toward improving literacy at 40 St. Louis-area schools.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 11 state education organizations grants for its Comprehensive Literacy State Development program. In total, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received $18 million to be distributed over a period of five years. In St. Louis, UMSL’s $5.1 million portion comes from two awards that promote evidence-based literacy strategies and digital literacy resources. In addition, the program focuses on Promise Zone schools, officials said.