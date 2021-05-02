x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Business Journal

UMSL awarded $5.1 million grant to improve literacy in the St. Louis region

In total, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received $18 million to be distributed over a period of five years
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri - St. Louis has been awarded a $5.1 million grant that will go toward improving literacy at 40 St. Louis-area schools.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 11 state education organizations grants for its Comprehensive Literacy State Development program. In total, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received $18 million to be distributed over a period of five years. In St. Louis, UMSL’s $5.1 million portion comes from two awards that promote evidence-based literacy strategies and digital literacy resources. In addition, the program focuses on Promise Zone schools, officials said.

The schools, which will start working with UMSL next week, include:

St. Louis charter schools

  • The Arch Community School
  • Confluence Academy ­– Old North
  • Lift For Life Academy
  • North Side Community School
  • St. Louis Language Immersion School (elementary and middle)

St. Louis Public Schools

  • Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
  • Educational Therapeutic Support at Madison
  • Lyon Academy Elementary
  • Lyon Academy Middle School
  • Mullanphy Botanical Garden ILC

Francis Howell School District

  • Fairmount Elementary
  • Francis Howell North High School
  • Harvest Ridge Elementary
  • Hollenbeck Middle school

Greenville R-2 School District

  • Greenville Elementary
  • Greenville Junior High School
  • Williamsville Elementary

Hancock Place School District

  • Hancock Place Elementary School

Hazelwood School District

  • Grannemann Elementary School
  • Hazelwood East High School
  • Hazelwood Southeast Middle School

Jennings School District

  • Hanrahan Elementary School
  • Woodland Elementary School

Click here for the full list of schools.

Related Articles