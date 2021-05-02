UMSL awarded $5.1 million grant to improve literacy in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri - St. Louis has been awarded a $5.1 million grant that will go toward improving literacy at 40 St. Louis-area schools.
According to a release, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 11 state education organizations grants for its Comprehensive Literacy State Development program. In total, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received $18 million to be distributed over a period of five years. In St. Louis, UMSL’s $5.1 million portion comes from two awards that promote evidence-based literacy strategies and digital literacy resources. In addition, the program focuses on Promise Zone schools, officials said.
The schools, which will start working with UMSL next week, include:
St. Louis charter schools
- The Arch Community School
- Confluence Academy – Old North
- Lift For Life Academy
- North Side Community School
- St. Louis Language Immersion School (elementary and middle)
St. Louis Public Schools
- Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
- Educational Therapeutic Support at Madison
- Lyon Academy Elementary
- Lyon Academy Middle School
- Mullanphy Botanical Garden ILC
Francis Howell School District
- Fairmount Elementary
- Francis Howell North High School
- Harvest Ridge Elementary
- Hollenbeck Middle school
Greenville R-2 School District
- Greenville Elementary
- Greenville Junior High School
- Williamsville Elementary
Hancock Place School District
- Hancock Place Elementary School
Hazelwood School District
- Grannemann Elementary School
- Hazelwood East High School
- Hazelwood Southeast Middle School
Jennings School District
- Hanrahan Elementary School
- Woodland Elementary School
