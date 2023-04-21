Urban League program aims to help Black women business owners in St. Louis

The other Urban League affiliates chosen to participate in the program are in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland and New Orleans.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is among five cities that the National Urban League has chosen for a new initiative to support retail businesses owned by Black women.

The program aims to connect women-owned businesses with suppliers and to create and save jobs in retail businesses, allowing for expansion of sole proprietorships to multi-employee firms, said Aleta Grimes Mitchell, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The other Urban League affiliates chosen to participate in the program are in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland and New Orleans.